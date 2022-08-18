Needham Maintains Buy Rating for Otonomo Technologies: Here's What You Need To Know

Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Otonomo Technologies OTMO and lower its price target from $6.00 to $2.00.

Shares of Otonomo Technologies are trading down 1.79% over the last 24 hours, at $0.69 per share.

A move to $2.00 would account for a 191.84% increase from the current share price.

About Otonomo Technologies

Otonomo Technologies Ltd is a provider of vehicle data. It delivers the Otonomo Vehicle Data Platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. Its vehicle data marketplace is a neutral intermediary between vehicle data providers and data consumers. It provides secure and equal access to hundreds of data attributes that reveal insights into driver behaviour, vehicle health, road hazards, environmental conditions, and traffic trends. Geographically it operates in APAC, and USA whilst earning key revenue from the EMEA region.

