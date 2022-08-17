Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for WWE: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of World Wrestling Enter WWE and raise its price target from $61.00 to $69.00.

Shares of World Wrestling Enter are trading down 0.48% over the last 24 hours, at $72.91 per share.

A move to $69.00 would account for a 5.36% decrease from the current share price.

About World Wrestling Enter

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc develops and produces television programming, pay-per-view programming, and live wrestling events. Its segments include Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The majority of its revenue comes from the Media segment, which includes the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The geographical segments are North America, which accounts for the majority of revenue; Europe/Middle East/Africa; Asia Pacific; and Latin America.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.