What To Know About Roth Capital's Downgrade of Volta

Roth Capital downgraded its rating of Volta VLTA to Neutral with a price target of $2.50, changing its price target from $5.50 to $2.50.

Shares of Volta are trading down 10.08% over the last 24 hours, at $2.37 per share.

A move to $2.50 would account for a 5.71% increase from the current share price.

About Volta

Volta Inc is engaged in the industry of commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging networks. It builds EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers are active. As part of Volta's EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.