Needham Maintains Buy Rating for Alteryx: Here's What You Need To Know

Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Alteryx AYX and raise its price target from $57.00 to $68.00.

Shares of Alteryx are trading up 20.48% over the last 24 hours, at $60.92 per share.

A move to $68.00 would account for a 11.61% increase from the current share price.

About Alteryx

Alteryx Inc is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts. The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations, and others. It serves Financial Services; Healthcare; Retail; Transportation and Logistics; Oil and Gas; Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and other industries. The company generates its revenue from the sale of a subscription-based software platform.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.