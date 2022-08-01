Mizuho Maintains Neutral Rating for Shell Midstream Partners: Here's What You Need To Know

Mizuho has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Shell Midstream Partners SHLX and raise its price target from $14.00 to $16.00.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners are trading down 1.46% over the last 24 hours, at $15.81 per share.

A move to $16.00 would account for a 1.17% increase from the current share price.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP is a US-based limited partnership that is formed to own, operate, develop and acquire pipelines and other midstream assets. The company holds an interest in several entities which own crude oil, refined products and natural gas pipelines, and crude tank storage and terminal system. It provides a transportation and storage facility to deliver refined products from Gulf Coast markets to demand centers. The company earns revenue through the long-term transportation agreements by charging fees for the transportation of crude oil and refined products through its pipelines.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

