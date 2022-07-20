Stifel Maintains Buy Rating for Evoqua Water Technologies: Here's What You Need To Know

Stifel has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA and lower its price target from $55.00 to $43.00.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies are trading up 2.63% over the last 24 hours, at $35.15 per share.

A move to $43.00 would account for a 22.33% increase from the current share price.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp is a provider of critical water treatment solutions, offering services, systems, and technologies to support its customers' full water lifecycle needs. The company operates two segments namely Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions that selectively utilize its portfolio of water treatment technologies to satisfy customers' water needs. It engages directly with end-users. Applied Product Technologies is focused on developing product platforms to be sold primarily through third-party channels. The company generates maximum revenue from the Integrated Solutions and Services segment.

