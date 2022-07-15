Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Rating for Inari Medical: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Inari Medical NARI and lower its price target from $108.00 to $93.00.

Shares of Inari Medical are trading up 0.74% over the last 24 hours, at $73.70 per share.

A move to $93.00 would account for a 26.19% increase from the current share price.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from venous diseases. Its product portfolio includes ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTreiver product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.

