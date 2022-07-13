What To Know About Keefe, Bruyette & Woods's Downgrade of American Equity Inv

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded its rating of American Equity Inv AEL to Market Perform with a price target of $41.00, changing its price target from $43.00 to $41.00.

Shares of American Equity Inv are trading down 6.43% over the last 24 hours, at $33.77 per share.

A move to $41.00 would account for a 21.41% increase from the current share price.

About American Equity Inv

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co is a financial services company. Its core business is selling fixed-index and fixed-rate annuity products through its subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company. The company is licensed to sell its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Its targeted clients are individuals aged 45-75 who are interested in accumulating tax-deferred savings or creating guaranteed lifetime income.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.