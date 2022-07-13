What To Know About RBC Capital's Downgrade of GrafTech International

RBC Capital downgraded its rating of GrafTech International EAF to Sector Perform with a price target of $7.00, changing its price target from $10.00 to $7.00.

Shares of GrafTech International are trading down 6.11% over the last 24 hours, at $6.38 per share.

A move to $7.00 would account for a 9.8% increase from the current share price.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd is a producer of specialized graphite electrodes. The electrode is an essential part of the electric arc furnace process used in aluminum smelters and steel minimills. The company operates into one reporting segment namely Industrial Materials. Industrial Materials segment manufactures high-quality graphite electrodes essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It offers graphite electrodes and needle coke products.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.