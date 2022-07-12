Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Discover Financial: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Discover Financial DFS and lower its price target from $131.00 to $111.00.

Shares of Discover Financial are trading up 0.97% over the last 24 hours, at $100.46 per share.

A move to $111.00 would account for a 10.49% increase from the current share price.

About Discover Financial

Discover Financial Services is a bank operating in two distinct segments: direct banking and payment services. The company issues credit and debit cards and provides other consumer banking products including deposit accounts, students loans, and other personal loans. It also operates the Discover, Pulse, and Diners Club networks. The Discover network is the fourth-largest payment network in the United States as ranked by overall purchase volume, and Pulse is one of the largest ATM networks in the country.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.