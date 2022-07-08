What To Know About Wells Fargo's Downgrade of Clear Channel Outdoor

Wells Fargo downgraded its rating of Clear Channel Outdoor CCO to Equal-Weight with a price target of $1.50, changing its price target from $4.00 to $1.50.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor are trading down 5.12% over the last 24 hours, at $1.21 per share.

A move to $1.50 would account for a 24.48% increase from the current share price.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies. The company is engaged in providing advertising opportunities through billboards, street furniture displays, transit displays, and other out-of-home advertising displays for its clients. Its reportable segment includes America's outdoor advertising and International outdoor advertising. The company generates most of its revenue from America's outdoor advertising.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.