Jefferies Maintains Hold Rating for Ceridian HCM Holding: Here's What You Need To Know

Jefferies has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY and lower its price target from $65.00 to $56.00.

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding are trading up 0.57% over the last 24 hours, at $56.92 per share.

A move to $56.00 would account for a 1.62% decline from the current share price.

About Ceridian HCM Holding

Ceridian HCM provides payroll and human capital management solutions targeting clients with 100-100,000 employees. Following the 2012 acquisition of Dayforce, Ceridian pivoted away from its legacy on-premises Bureau business to become a cloud HCM provider. As of fiscal 2021, nearly 80% of group revenue was derived from the flagship Dayforce platform geared toward enterprise clients. The remaining revenue is about evenly split between cloud platform Powerpay, targeting small businesses in Canada, and legacy Bureau products.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.