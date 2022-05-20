Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform Rating for Kohl's: Here's What You Need To Know

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Kohl's KSS and lower its price target from $75.00 to $60.00.

Shares of Kohl's are trading down 12.23% over the last 24 hours, at $39.53 per share.

A move to $60.00 would account for a 51.78% increase from the current share price.

About Kohl's

Kohl's operates 1,165 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates a large digital sales business. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 27% of its 2021 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

