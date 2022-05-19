Citigroup Maintains Neutral Rating for Old Dominion Freight Line: Here's What You Need To Know

Citigroup has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL and lower its price target from $295.00 to $265.00.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line are trading up 1.76% over the last 24 hours, at $240.63 per share.

A move to $265.00 would account for a 10.13% increase from the current share price.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line is the fourth-largest less-than-truckload carrier in the United States, with more than 240 service centers and 9,200-plus tractors. OD is by far one of the most disciplined and efficient providers in the trucking industry, and its profitability and capital returns stand head and shoulders above its peers. Strategic initiatives revolve around increasing network density through market share gains and maintaining industry-leading service via consistent infrastructure investment.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.