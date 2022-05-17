What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Builders FirstSource

Within the last quarter, Builders FirstSource BLDR has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Builders FirstSource. The company has an average price target of $91.0 with a high of $110.00 and a low of $71.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Builders FirstSource over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has decreased by 11.07% from the previous average price target of $102.33.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

