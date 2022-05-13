Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for Endeavor Gr Hldgs: Here's What You Need To Know

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR and lower its price target from $45.00 to $40.00.

Shares of Endeavor Gr Hldgs are trading up 17.5% over the last 24 hours, at $21.55 per share.

A move to $40.00 would account for a 85.61% increase from the current share price.

About Endeavor Gr Hldgs

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is an entertainment, sports and content company. It offers services through its integrated capabilities of talent representation, content development, content distribution and sales, event management, marketing and licensing, and direct-to-consumer offerings. It operates its business in three segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; and Representation.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.