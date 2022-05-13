SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Rating for Olink Holding: Here's What You Need To Know

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Olink Holding OLK and lower its price target from $25.00 to $20.00.

Shares of Olink Holding are trading up 5.12% over the last 24 hours, at $11.50 per share.

A move to $20.00 would account for a 73.91% increase from the current share price.

About Olink Holding

Olink Holding AB has a proprietary and patented Proximity Extension Assay technology, which enables researchers to use one platform for discovery to clinical trials to diagnostic applications utilizing the established infrastructure of labs and installed instrumentation. It has two segments including Kit and Services. It derives revenues from Sweden, the Americas, China, EMEA (Excluding Sweden) Japan, and other regions.

