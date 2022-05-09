BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Rating for Endo International: Here's What You Need To Know

BMO Capital has decided to maintain its Market Perform rating of Endo International ENDP and lower its price target from $4.00 to $2.00.

Shares of Endo International are trading down 14.79% over the last 24 hours, at $1.21 per share.

A move to $2.00 would account for a 65.29% increase from the current share price.

About Endo International

Endo International PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a considerable presence in pain management, urology, orthopedics, endocrinology, bariatrics, and others. It operates in four segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals. Some of its products include XIAFLEX, SUPPRELIN, PERCOCET, TESTOPEL, VASOSTRICT, ADRENALIN, and APLISOL. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

