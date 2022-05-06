Needham Maintains Buy Rating for Selecta Biosciences: Here's What You Need To Know

Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Selecta Biosciences SELB and lower its price target from $7.00 to $6.00.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences are trading up 2.84% over the last 24 hours, at $0.83 per share.

A move to $6.00 would account for a 620.29% increase from the current share price.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company uses its ImmTOR immune tolerance platform, which is designed to give rise to antigen-specific immunity, mitigating unwanted immune responses. Its product pipeline includes MMA-101, SEL-212 for Chronic Severe Gout, SEL-313 for Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC), and others.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.