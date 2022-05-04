Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Rating for Catalent: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Catalent CTLT and lower its price target from $145.00 to $132.00.

Shares of Catalent are trading up 1.11% over the last 24 hours, at $101.06 per share.

A move to $132.00 would account for a 30.62% increase from the current share price.

About Catalent

Catalent is a contract development and manufacturing organization, or CDMO. It operates under four segments: biologics, softgel and oral technologies, oral and specialty delivery, and clinical supply services. Catalent derives its revenues primarily from long-term supply agreements with pharmaceutical customers. The company provides a range of development and manufacturing solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products throughout the entire lifecycle of a product from the drug development process to commercial supply. Catalent has over 50 facilities across four continents.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

