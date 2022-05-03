Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for ZoomInfo Technologies: Here's What You Need To Know

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of ZoomInfo Technologies ZI and lower its price target from $75.00 to $65.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies are trading up 3.7% over the last 24 hours, at $51.02 per share.

A move to $65.00 would account for a 27.4% increase from the current share price.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Nearly all of its revenue is derived from the United States.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.