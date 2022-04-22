Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for Marsh & McLennan: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Marsh & McLennan MMC and raise its price target from $185.00 to $190.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan are trading down 3.2% over the last 24 hours, at $172.98 per share.

A move to $190.00 would account for a 9.84% increase from the current share price.

About Marsh & McLennan

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc is a professional services firm that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. The company operates through two main segments: risk and insurance services and consulting. In risk and insurance services, the firm offers services via Marsh (an insurance broker) and Guy Carpenter (a risk and reinsurance specialist). The consulting division comprises Mercer (a provider of human resource services) and Oliver Wyman (management and economic consultancy).

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.