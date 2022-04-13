Keybanc Maintains Overweight Rating for Carrier Global, Lowers Price Target To $54

Keybanc has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Carrier Global CARR and lower its price target from $60.00 to $54.00.

Shares of Carrier Global are trading up 0.91% over the last 24 hours, at $42.16 per share.

A move to $54.00 would account for a 28.08% increase from the current share price.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. The HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (60% of HVAC sales). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.