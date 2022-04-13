SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform Rating for Myovant Sciences, Lowers Price Target To $12

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain its Market Perform rating of Myovant Sciences MYOV and lower its price target from $19.00 to $12.00.

Shares of Myovant Sciences are trading up 8.08% over the last 24 hours, at $11.23 per share.

A move to $12.00 would account for a 6.86% increase from the current share price.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd is a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men. The company's lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. It has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.