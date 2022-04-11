HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for Aadi Bioscience, Lowers Price Target To $48

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Aadi Bioscience AADI and lower its price target from $49.00 to $48.00.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience are trading down 4.87% over the last 24 hours, at $16.62 per share.

A move to $48.00 would account for a 188.83 increase% shift from the current share price.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers. Aadi's primary goal is to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes, where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.