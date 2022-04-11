Keybanc Maintains Overweight Rating for Brigham Minerals, Raises Price Target To $28

Keybanc has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Brigham Minerals MNRL and raise its price target from $25.00 to $28.00.

Shares of Brigham Minerals are trading down 2.47% over the last 24 hours, at $26.87 per share.

A move to $28.00 would account for a 4.21 increase% shift from the current share price.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals Inc is a mineral acquisition company focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in the United States. Its portfolio is comprised of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States, including the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

