Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Rating for NexTier Oilfield, Raises Price Target To $11

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of NexTier Oilfield NEX and raise its price target from $8.00 to $11.00.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield are trading down 2.01% over the last 24 hours, at $10.26 per share.

A move to $11.00 would account for a 7.21 increase% shift from the current share price.

About NexTier Oilfield

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc is a U.S. land oilfield focused service company. The company has a diverse set of well completion and production services across a variety of active and demanding basins. NexTier operates through two segments viz Completion Services which provides hydraulic fracturing; wireline and pump-down services; and completion support services. While the Well Construction and Intervention Services provides cementing and coiled tubing services. It derives revenue from the Northeast, Central, West Texas, West and International regions.

