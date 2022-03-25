 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Brigham Minerals
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 3:02pm   Comments
Analyst Ratings For Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Brigham Minerals. The company has an average price target of $29.0 with a high of $39.00 and a low of $24.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Brigham Minerals over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 13.28% from the previous average price target of $25.60.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MNRL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Dec 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MNRL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

