What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SVB Finl Gr
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 2:09pm   Comments
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SVB Finl Gr

Within the last quarter, SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $802.8 versus the current price of SVB Finl Gr at $559.85, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated SVB Finl Gr over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 7.46% from the previous average price target of $867.50.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SIVB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Janney Montgomery ScottDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jan 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SIVB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

