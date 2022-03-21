 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Blend Labs
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 10:10am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Blend Labs. The company has an average price target of $10.05 with a high of $11.75 and a low of $7.50.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Blend Labs over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 31.49% increase from the previous average price target of $14.67.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BLND

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Keefe, Bruyette & WoodsInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Jan 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BLND

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

