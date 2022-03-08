 Skip to main content

Where Capri Holdings Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $78.67 versus the current price of Capri Holdings at $46.08, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Capri Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 6.07% from the previous average price target of $74.17.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CPRI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsMarket Perform
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CPRI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CJTScotiabankDowngrades195.0
SFTCScotiabankUpgrades32.0
FANGScotiabankUpgrades160.0
MNDTWilliam BlairDowngrades
NKECowen & Co.Maintains144.0
