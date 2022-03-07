 Skip to main content

Where Hibbett Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 2:14pm   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Hibbett has an average price target of $76.25 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $70.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Hibbett over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 32.97% from the previous average price target of $113.75.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HIBB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BenchmarkMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022BairdMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Monness, Crespi, HardtMaintainsBuy

