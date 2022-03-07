 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Ball
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 10:03am   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Ball

Ball (NYSE:BLL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ball has an average price target of $104.5 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $100.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Ball over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 3.98% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BLL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2022BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jan 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BLL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (BLL)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2022
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
BofA Turns Bullish On This Metal Can Manufacturer
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 3, 2022
McDonald's And 3 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MRVLSusquehannaMaintains105.0
ALLOGoldman SachsMaintains12.0
ALHCGoldman SachsMaintains16.0
ENVTruist SecuritiesMaintains90.0
AGIOGoldman SachsMaintains23.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com