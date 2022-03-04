 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Six Flags Entertainment
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Six Flags Entertainment has an average price target of $54.0 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $52.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Six Flags Entertainment over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has increased by 12.5% from the previous average price target of $48.00.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SIX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2022OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform
Dec 2021Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform

