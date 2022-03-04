 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For BRP Group
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 12:13pm
Expert Ratings For BRP Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for BRP Group. The company has an average price target of $39.4 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $35.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated BRP Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 9.22% increase from the previous average price target of $43.40.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BRP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BRP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

