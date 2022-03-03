 Skip to main content

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Weave Communications
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 7 2 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 6 2 1 0 0

These 12 analysts have an average price target of $20.92 versus the current price of Weave Communications at $7.65, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Weave Communications over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 16.22% over the past month.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WEAV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022GuggenheimMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

