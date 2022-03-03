 Skip to main content

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Accolade
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $31.8 versus the current price of Accolade at $16.295, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Accolade over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 31.61% increase from the previous average price target of $46.50.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACCD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ACCD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

