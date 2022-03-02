 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Equitrans Midstream
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $10.0 versus the current price of Equitrans Midstream at $6.705, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Equitrans Midstream over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 23.08% increase from the previous average price target of $13.00.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ETRN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BarclaysUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Wells FargoDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Feb 2022UBSDowngradesBuyNeutral

