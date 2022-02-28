 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Homology Medicines
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
Analyst Ratings For Homology Medicines

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Homology Medicines. The company has an average price target of $15.4 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $4.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Homology Medicines over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 46.9% increase from the previous average price target of $29.00.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FIXX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Chardan CapitalMaintainsBuy


