 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where NexTier Oilfield Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
Where NexTier Oilfield Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $7.55 versus the current price of NexTier Oilfield at $7.685, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated NexTier Oilfield over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 16.15% from the previous average price target of $6.50.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NEX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022SusquehannaMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NEX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (NEX)

NexTier Oilfield: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2022
NexTier Oilfield Earnings Preview
26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 3.5%; Pacific Biosciences of California Shares Fall
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
REGIEF HuttonDowngrades64.0
KNTKCredit SuisseReinstates72.0
OMICredit SuisseMaintains43.0
RWTCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
LHCGCredit SuisseMaintains181.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com