Analyst Ratings For Lockheed Martin
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
Analyst Ratings For Lockheed Martin

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lockheed Martin has an average price target of $427.67 with a high of $467.00 and a low of $379.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Lockheed Martin over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 9.16% from the previous average price target of $391.80.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Wolfe ResearchUpgradesPeer PerformOutperform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022SusquehannaMaintainsPositive

