What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Home Point Capital
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 1:30pm   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 1
Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Home Point Capital. The company has an average price target of $4.55 with a high of $6.50 and a low of $3.75.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Home Point Capital over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 19.75% increase from the previous average price target of $5.67.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HMPT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Wells FargoDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

