Analyst Ratings For Axonics
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 12:10pm   Comments
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Axonics. The company has an average price target of $67.25 with a high of $73.00 and a low of $62.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Axonics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 3.24% from the previous average price target of $69.50.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AXNX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AXNX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

