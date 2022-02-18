 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Denbury
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Denbury

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Denbury. The company has an average price target of $100.55 with a high of $117.00 and a low of $87.75.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Denbury over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 13.77% from the previous average price target of $88.38.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DEN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Roth CapitalUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022B of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DEN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (DEN)

Earnings Outlook For Denbury
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 18, 2022
Where Denbury Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FOLDSVB LeerinkMaintains14.0
EBAYWells FargoMaintains65.0
GNKJefferiesMaintains26.0
GLNGJefferiesMaintains22.0
RCKTSVB LeerinkMaintains64.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com