 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For State Street
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 9:47am   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For State Street

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on State Street (NYSE:STT) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for State Street. The company has an average price target of $123.4 with a high of $130.00 and a low of $106.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated State Street over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 8.06% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022Seaport GlobalMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for STT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (STT)

Cisco Systems And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling: State Street, Playa Hotels & Resorts And More
Expert Ratings For State Street
Earnings Scheduled For January 19, 2022
State Street: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Preview: State Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PSNLOppenheimerMaintains24.0
MYPSOppenheimerMaintains8.0
FLEvercore ISI GroupDowngrades
PPLMizuhoMaintains27.0
OGSMizuhoMaintains87.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com