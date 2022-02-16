 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Allakos
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 3:15pm   Comments
Within the last quarter, Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 4 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 3 1 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Allakos has an average price target of $40.43 with a high of $155.00 and a low of $8.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Allakos over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 64.0% increase from the previous average price target of $112.29.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for ALLK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform
Dec 2021HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy
Dec 2021Goldman SachsMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ALLK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

