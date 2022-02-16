 Skip to main content

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Spirit Realty Cap
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 2:56pm   Comments
Within the last quarter, Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spirit Realty Cap has an average price target of $53.0 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $50.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Spirit Realty Cap over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 2.75% from the previous average price target of $54.50.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SRC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Janney Montgomery ScottUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2022JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for SRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

