 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Gatos Silver
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 11:01am   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Gatos Silver

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Gatos Silver. The company has an average price target of $4.75 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $4.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Gatos Silver over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 63.46% from the previous average price target of $13.00.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GATO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022Canaccord GenuityDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2022CIBCDowngradesOutperformerNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GATO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (GATO)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 27, 2022
11 Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Surges Over 300 Points; Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Down 1%; Corning Shares Gain On Upbeat Earnings
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com