What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Apollo Global Management
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 9:02am   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 0 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Apollo Global Management. The company has an average price target of $89.0 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $77.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Apollo Global Management over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 3.09% from the previous average price target of $86.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for APO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform
Feb 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

