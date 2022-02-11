 Skip to main content

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Chesapeake Energy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
Within the last quarter, Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Chesapeake Energy. The company has an average price target of $83.0 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $67.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Chesapeake Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 6.41% from the previous average price target of $78.00.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CHK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jan 2022B of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2022Wells FargoUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

